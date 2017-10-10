Profund Advisors LLC Sells 3,449 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (PRAA)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 247,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 84,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,850,000 after acquiring an additional 9,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRAA shares. BidaskClub upgraded PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded PRA Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. downgraded PRA Group to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. PRA Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) opened at 29.10 on Tuesday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $42.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.49.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $200.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.97 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 4.69%. PRA Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post $1.88 EPS for the current year.

PRA Group, Inc (PRA Group) is a financial and business services company with operations in the Americas and Europe. The Company’s primary business is the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The Company operates through the account receivables management segment. It also provides fee-based services, such as vehicle location, skip tracing and collateral recovery for auto lenders, government entities and law enforcement; revenue administration, audit and revenue discovery/recovery services for local government entities; class action claims recovery services and purchases; servicing of consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States, and contingent collections of nonperforming loans in Europe and South America.

