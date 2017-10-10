Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,356 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 2.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 17.1% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 121.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 65.6% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) opened at 28.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day moving average of $31.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.03. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $37.02.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post $1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS AG reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $29.50 price objective (down from $30.50) on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Owens & Minor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Owens & Minor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.10.

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare services company that connects the world of medical products to the point of care. The Company provides supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies and devices. The Company’s segments include Domestic, International and Clinical & Procedural Solutions (CPS).

