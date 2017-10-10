Profund Advisors LLC Has $296,000 Holdings in KBR, Inc. (KBR)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,472 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,367 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in KBR in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its position in KBR by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 7,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in KBR by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in KBR by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KBR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. BidaskClub lowered KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised KBR from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp set a $20.00 price target on KBR and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of KBR, Inc. (KBR) opened at 17.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.55. The firm’s market cap is $2.45 billion. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $18.28.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post $1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently -128.00%.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc is a provider of professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. The Company operates through business segments, including Technology & Consulting (T&C), Engineering & Construction (E&C), Government Services (GS), Non-strategic Business and Other.

