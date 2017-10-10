Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,179 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Pegasystems in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 4,892.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Pegasystems in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Pegasystems in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pegasystems in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Pegasystems Inc. alerts:

In related news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $671,664.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 529,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,741,641.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $25,316.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,058.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,432 shares of company stock worth $1,834,674 in the last 90 days. 53.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/principal-financial-group-inc-sells-2179-shares-of-pegasystems-inc-pega.html.

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) opened at 59.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.52 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.94. Pegasystems Inc. has a one year low of $28.43 and a one year high of $64.85.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Pegasystems had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $197.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post $0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PEGA shares. BidaskClub lowered Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group set a $57.00 price target on Pegasystems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses and supports software applications for marketing, sales and onboarding, and customer service needs. The Company also offers software applications built on the Pega platform. Its software is designed to assist clients in building, deploying and evolving enterprise applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.