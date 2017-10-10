Premise Capital LLC Sells 54,363 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Premise Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,363 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for about 29.5% of Premise Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Premise Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $51,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 83,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,152,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 628.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE SPY) opened at 253.95 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $208.38 and a 52-week high of $254.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.2346 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised their target price on SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/premise-capital-llc-sells-54363-shares-of-spdr-sp-500-etf-trust-spy.html.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.