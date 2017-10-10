PowerShare Buyback Achievers Fund (PKW) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.34

News headlines about PowerShare Buyback Achievers Fund (NYSE:PKW) have trended positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PowerShare Buyback Achievers Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.34 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the exchange traded fund an impact score of 49.5202636731057 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

PowerShare Buyback Achievers Fund (NYSE PKW) traded up 0.337% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.229. 6,421 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.34. PowerShare Buyback Achievers Fund has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $56.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from PowerShare Buyback Achievers Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

PowerShare Buyback Achievers Fund Company Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

