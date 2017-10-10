Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. (POT) Receives Market Perform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. (NYSE:POT) (TSE:POT) in a research report report published on Friday. They currently have a $17.50 price objective on the fertilizer maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $17.00.

POT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $20.50 price target on shares of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Cowen and Company restated a hold rating on shares of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.55.

Shares of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan (NYSE POT) opened at 19.00 on Friday. Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan has a 52-week low of $15.72 and a 52-week high of $20.27. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average of $17.27.

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan (NYSE:POT) (TSE:POT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fertilizer maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan will post $0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan’s payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan in the second quarter worth $104,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan by 11.7% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 6,700 shares of the fertilizer maker’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 6,749 shares of the fertilizer maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan by 12.7% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the fertilizer maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan by 126.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,892 shares of the fertilizer maker’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

About Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc (PCS) is a fertilizer producer producing a range of primary crop nutrients, such as potash, nitrogen and phosphate. The Company operates through three segments: potash, nitrogen and phosphate. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated five potash operations in Saskatchewan and owned one in New Brunswick.

