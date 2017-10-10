Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PTLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm currently has a $81.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $75.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on PTLA. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. lifted their price target on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised Portola Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Portola Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Portola Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen and Company boosted their target price on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Portola Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.15.

Shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) opened at 54.97 on Friday. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $67.10. The stock’s market capitalization is $3.17 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.15.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 807.93% and a negative return on equity of 145.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post ($4.82) earnings per share for the current year.

In other Portola Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Tao Fu sold 5,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $377,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John T. Curnutte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,614,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,855,000 after acquiring an additional 192,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,071,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,721,000 after acquiring an additional 37,241 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,902,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,919,000 after acquiring an additional 205,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,164,000 after acquiring an additional 105,207 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 688,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,650,000 after acquiring an additional 101,046 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders and inflammation for patients having limited or no approved treatment options. The Company’s two lead programs, Betrixaban and Andexanet alfa, address unmet medical needs in the area of thrombosis, or blood clots.

