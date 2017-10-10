Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) Shares Bought by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Polaris Industries worth $5,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 1,755,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,944,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Monday, July 24th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 21st. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.31.

In other news, CEO Scott W. Wine bought 1,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.81 per share, with a total value of $114,831.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,152,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George W. Bilicic bought 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.18 per share, for a total transaction of $269,644.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,644.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) opened at 104.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 1.31. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $108.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.80 and its 200 day moving average is $90.61.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Industries Inc. will post $4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is 97.07%.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers and manufactures powersports vehicles, which include Off-Road Vehicles (ORV), including All-Terrain Vehicles (ATV) and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; Snowmobiles, Motorcycles and Global Adjacent Markets vehicles, including Work and Transportation and military vehicles.

