PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,513 Shares of America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,347 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,214 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,287,000. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its position in America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,991,845 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,710,000 after acquiring an additional 37,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. by 6,024.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,319,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $132,054,000 after acquiring an additional 9,167,062 shares in the last quarter. 7.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE AMX) opened at 17.32 on Tuesday. America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $19.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Several research firms recently commented on AMX. Morgan Stanley raised America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, UBS AG lowered America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

America Movil, SAB. de C.V. is a holding company. The Company provides telecommunications services. Its services include mobile and fixed-line voice services, wireless and fixed data services, Internet access and pay television, sales of equipment, accessories and computers, as well as other related services.

