PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $933,000 Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,534,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,372,000 after purchasing an additional 979,130 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,513,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,044,000 after purchasing an additional 286,535 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,862,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,855,000 after purchasing an additional 99,904 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 6,148,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,497,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,566,000 after purchasing an additional 258,866 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) opened at 37.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.69 and its 200-day moving average is $35.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.30. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 52-week low of $29.63 and a 52-week high of $39.67.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 48.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post $1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Jefferies Group LLC lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

In related news, Director Ian Fujiyama purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.26 per share, for a total transaction of $498,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Clare purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.30 per share, for a total transaction of $323,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,407 shares of company stock worth $5,434,430. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a holding company. The Company is a provider of management and technology, consulting and engineering services to the United States and international governments, corporations and not-for-profit organizations. The Company’s client base includes government, commercial and international clients.

