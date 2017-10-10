Plaza Retail Reit (PLZ.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Plaza Retail Reit (TSE:PLZ.UN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Plaza Retail Reit in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Desjardins upgraded shares of Plaza Retail Reit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Plaza Retail Reit in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Plaza Retail Reit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Plaza Retail Reit Company Profile

