Platform Specialty Products Corporation (PAH) Stake Held by Barings LLC

Barings LLC maintained its stake in shares of Platform Specialty Products Corporation (NYSE:PAH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Platform Specialty Products Corporation were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAH. FNY Partners Fund LP increased its holdings in Platform Specialty Products Corporation by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Platform Specialty Products Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Platform Specialty Products Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in Platform Specialty Products Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Platform Specialty Products Corporation during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Platform Specialty Products Corporation news, CEO Rakesh Sachdev purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $121,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,660. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $494,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 60,500 shares of company stock worth $664,865. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PAH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Platform Specialty Products Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 12th. UBS AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Platform Specialty Products Corporation in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Instinet cut their price target on Platform Specialty Products Corporation to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Platform Specialty Products Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. upgraded Platform Specialty Products Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.44.

Platform Specialty Products Corporation (NYSE PAH) opened at 11.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s market cap is $3.28 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.68. Platform Specialty Products Corporation has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $14.82.

Platform Specialty Products Corporation (NYSE:PAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Platform Specialty Products Corporation had a positive return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Platform Specialty Products Corporation will post $0.80 earnings per share for the current year.

Platform Specialty Products Corporation Company Profile

Platform Specialty Products Corporation produces and sells specialty chemical products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Performance Solutions and Agricultural Solutions. The Performance Solutions segment offers plating products that are used to plate holes; electroless nickel products, which are applied to various metal and plastic surfaces; electronic assembly materials for use in the electronic market and residential boiler systems; final finishes that are used on printed circuit boards; circuit formation products for surface preparation; oxides, which are used in the fabrication of multilayer circuit boards; semiconductor materials and packaging products; and pre-treatment and cleaning solutions.

