Plant Impact Plc (PIM) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Plant Impact Plc (LON:PIM) in a report published on Monday morning. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 47 ($0.62) price objective on the stock.
Shares of Plant Impact Plc (LON:PIM) opened at 25.25 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 20.61 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 28.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 37.79. Plant Impact Plc has a one year low of GBX 25.06 and a one year high of GBX 55.00.
In other Plant Impact Plc news, insider David Jones acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £7,750 ($10,189.32).
Plant Impact Plc Company Profile
