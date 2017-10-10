Pictet & Cie Europe SA Lowers Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,643 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.9% of Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $13,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 89,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 580,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 44,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 12,910 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 107,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,450,000 after acquiring an additional 37,307 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.18, for a total transaction of $721,090.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,490.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $1,957,334.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,702,635.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,738 shares of company stock valued at $9,302,112. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) opened at 193.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc has a 1-year low of $139.07 and a 1-year high of $194.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc will post $9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.45%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMO. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Cleveland Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective (up previously from $182.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc develops, manufactures and sells a range of products. The Company provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery and diagnostics. It operates through four segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

