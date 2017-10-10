Phillips 66 (PSX) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 27.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.0% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 239.2% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Ffcm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 69.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 (PSX) opened at 93.32 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $75.14 and a 12 month high of $94.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.95.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.14 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post $4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.58%.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 1,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total value of $102,531.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSX. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Howard Weil upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Scotiabank upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.30.

Phillips 66 is an energy manufacturing and logistics company with midstream, chemicals, refining, and marketing and specialties businesses. The Company operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment gathers, processes, transports and markets natural gas, and transports, stores, fractionates and markets natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States.

