Phillips 66 (PSX) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In related news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 1,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $102,531.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/phillips-66-psx-shares-sold-by-coastline-trust-co.html.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSX. BidaskClub upgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.30.

Phillips 66 (NYSE PSX) opened at 93.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.95. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $75.14 and a one year high of $94.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $24.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post $4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.58%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 is an energy manufacturing and logistics company with midstream, chemicals, refining, and marketing and specialties businesses. The Company operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment gathers, processes, transports and markets natural gas, and transports, stores, fractionates and markets natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.