Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) Holdings Reduced by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY reduced its stake in Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,655 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,263,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $830,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,801 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 325.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,934,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,258 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,035,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,143,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,832 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 22.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,891,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,348,000 after acquiring an additional 904,413 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 499.4% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 972,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,654,000 after acquiring an additional 809,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, CEO Ian C. Read sold 96,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $3,296,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Susman sold 38,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,338,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 464,521 shares of company stock valued at $15,813,961 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Pfizer from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen and Company set a $43.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.21.

Shares of Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE:PFE) opened at 36.14 on Tuesday. Pfizer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $36.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.69. The firm has a market cap of $214.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer, Inc. will post $2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.12%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and manufacture of healthcare products. Its global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines, as well as consumer healthcare products. The Company manages its commercial operations through two business segments: Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH).

