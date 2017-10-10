Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PPHM) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PPHM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of innovative product candidates in clinical trials for the treatment of cancer and hepatitis C virus infection. The company is pursuing three separate clinical trials in cancer and HCV infection with its lead product candidate bavituximab and Cotara. Peregrine also has in-house manufacturing capabilities through its wholly owned subsidiary Avid Bioservices, Inc., which provides development and bio-manufacturing services for both Peregrine and outside customers. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PPHM. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Peregrine Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peregrine Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Peregrine Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Shares of Peregrine Pharmaceuticals (PPHM) opened at 3.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s market cap is $151.52 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average of $3.94. Peregrine Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $5.78.

Peregrine Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PPHM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Peregrine Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 23.15% and a negative return on equity of 38.19%. The business had revenue of $27.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.22 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peregrine Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.44) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPHM. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Peregrine Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Peregrine Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Peregrine Pharmaceuticals by 495.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 228,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 190,250 shares during the last quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Peregrine Pharmaceuticals by 941.5% during the first quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 238,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 215,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Peregrine Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $210,000.

Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Peregrine) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates through two segments: Peregrine, which is engaged in the research and development of monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of cancer, and Avid, which is engaged in providing contract manufacturing services for third party customers on a fee-for-service basis while also supporting its internal drug development efforts.

