People s United Financial Inc. Maintains Holdings in Travelzoo Inc. (TZOO)

People s United Financial Inc. continued to hold its stake in Travelzoo Inc. (NASDAQ:TZOO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock at the end of the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. owned about 0.08% of Travelzoo worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TZOO. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. AXA increased its stake in Travelzoo by 43.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 66,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Travelzoo by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Travelzoo by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Travelzoo by 5.4% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 11,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 25.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelzoo Inc. (NASDAQ:TZOO) opened at 8.65 on Tuesday. Travelzoo Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The company has a market capitalization of $109.95 million, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average of $9.60.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.53 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Travelzoo Inc. will post $0.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

In other Travelzoo news, Director Ralph Bartel sold 14,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $162,866.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, formerly Travelzoo Inc, is a media commerce company. The Company informs over 28 million members in Asia Pacific, Europe and North America, as well as various Website users, about the travel and entertainment deals available from a range of companies. The Company operates through three segments: Asia Pacific, Europe and North America.

