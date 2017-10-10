People s United Financial Inc. Has $175,000 Position in Marine Products Corporation (MPX)

People s United Financial Inc. continued to hold its position in Marine Products Corporation (NYSE:MPX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,215 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Marine Products Corporation were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Marine Products Corporation by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marine Products Corporation during the second quarter worth $237,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marine Products Corporation during the second quarter worth $340,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Marine Products Corporation by 7.2% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Marine Products Corporation during the second quarter worth $799,000. Institutional investors own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pam R. Rollins acquired 3,930 shares of Marine Products Corporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.14 per share, with a total value of $59,500.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pam R. Rollins acquired 6,070 shares of Marine Products Corporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $90,443.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,104 shares in the company, valued at $16,449.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marine Products Corporation (MPX) opened at 16.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.65 million, a P/E ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.99. Marine Products Corporation has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $17.12.

Marine Products Corporation (NYSE:MPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.33 million. Marine Products Corporation had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 7.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Marine Products Corporation will post $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Marine Products Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

MPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marine Products Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Marine Products Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Marine Products Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Ifs Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marine Products Corporation in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Marine Products Corporation in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Marine Products Corporation manufactures fiberglass motorized boats distributed and marketed through its independent dealer network. The Company designs, manufactures and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats in the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat and sport fishing markets. The Company’s product offerings include Chaparral sterndrive, outboard and jet pleasure boats, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

