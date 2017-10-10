PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Holdings Increased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 39,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David Spector sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total transaction of $330,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE PMT) traded down 1.3330% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.3654. The stock had a trading volume of 194,927 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average of $17.60. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $18.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.3798 and a beta of 0.49.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 37.97%. The firm had revenue of $83.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post $1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.94%.

PMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. The Company conducts all of its operations, and makes all of its investments, through PennyMac Operating Partnership, L.P. (its Operating Partnership) and its subsidiaries.

