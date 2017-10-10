Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday. They currently have $27.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Penn National Gaming, Inc. are a diversified gaming and pari-mutuel wagering company. Their business strategy is focused on exploiting the higher margins and more stable cash flows associated with gaming operations compared to pari-mutuel operations. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PENN. BidaskClub raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Instinet restated a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.30.

Shares of Penn National Gaming (PENN) opened at 23.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average is $20.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.97. Penn National Gaming has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $24.74.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $796.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.65 million. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,372.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,163.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jay A. Snowden sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $1,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,821.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,319 shares of company stock valued at $4,455,938. Insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PENN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter worth about $1,419,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 288.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 13,536 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter worth about $1,464,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 72,852.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 96,894 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter worth about $8,010,000. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc (Penn) is an owner and manager of gaming and racing facilities, and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The Company operates through three segments: Northeast, South/West and Midwest. The Northeast segment consists of various properties, including Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races, Hollywood Casino Bangor, Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course and Hollywood Casino Toledo.

