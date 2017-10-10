PDT Partners LLC Sells 16,679 Shares of Amber Road, Inc. (AMBR)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) by 43.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,679 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Amber Road worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Amber Road by 12.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amber Road during the second quarter worth $190,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amber Road by 269.2% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 41,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 30,406 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amber Road by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 45,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 12,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Amber Road by 9.1% during the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 60,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMBR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Amber Road from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Amber Road in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Amber Road from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Amber Road currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of Amber Road, Inc. (AMBR) opened at 8.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.99. Amber Road, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $12.30. The stock’s market cap is $219.71 million.

Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Amber Road had a negative return on equity of 53.03% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $19.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amber Road, Inc. will post ($0.37) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Albert C. Cooke III sold 7,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $59,889.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,425 shares in the company, valued at $66,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James W. Preuninger sold 36,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $276,764.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,815,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,722,791.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,424 shares of company stock worth $633,622 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amber Road

Amber Road, Inc is a provider of cloud-based global trade management (GTM) solutions. The Company’s GTM solutions include modules for logistics contract and rate management, supply chain visibility and event management, international trade compliance, and Global Knowledge trade content database to importers and exporters, non-vessel owning common carriers (resellers), and ocean carriers.

