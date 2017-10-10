PDT Partners LLC Has $222,000 Holdings in Cass Information Systems, Inc (CASS)

PDT Partners LLC maintained its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc (NASDAQ:CASS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 4.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 17.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 10.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 6.8% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the second quarter worth $552,000. 50.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cass Information Systems Inc alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Cass Information Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc (CASS) opened at 64.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $723.49 million, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.86 and its 200 day moving average is $63.81. Cass Information Systems, Inc has a 12 month low of $52.69 and a 12 month high of $74.83.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $33.66 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Cass Information Systems, Inc will post $2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is presently 40.71%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “PDT Partners LLC Has $222,000 Holdings in Cass Information Systems, Inc (CASS)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/pdt-partners-llc-has-222000-holdings-in-cass-information-systems-inc-cass.html.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc (Cass) is a provider of payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution and retail enterprises across the United States with operating locations in Missouri, Ohio, Massachusetts, South Carolina and Florida. The Company provides transportation invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, accounting and transportation information.

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.