PDF Solutions (PDFS) & Mattson Technology (MTSN) Head-To-Head Review

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ: PDFS) and Mattson Technology (NASDAQ:MTSN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PDF Solutions and Mattson Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDF Solutions $104.27 million 4.92 $9.44 million $0.18 88.22 Mattson Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PDF Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Mattson Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for PDF Solutions and Mattson Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDF Solutions 0 1 2 0 2.67 Mattson Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00

PDF Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $23.33, suggesting a potential upside of 46.94%. Mattson Technology has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 955.56%. Given Mattson Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mattson Technology is more favorable than PDF Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.5% of PDF Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of PDF Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PDF Solutions and Mattson Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDF Solutions 5.29% 2.78% 2.49% Mattson Technology -13.95% -18.69% -13.50%

Summary

PDF Solutions beats Mattson Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc. is a provider of infrastructure technologies and services for integrated circuits (IC). The Company’s technologies and services focus on the IC manufacturing process life cycle. It operates in the segment of licensing and implementation of yield improvement solutions for integrated circuit manufacturers. The Company’s solutions combine software, test chips, an electrical wafer test system, methodologies and professional services. The Company has developed solutions for yield simulation, analysis, loss detection, and improvement. Its characterization vehicle infrastructure (CVi) enables customers to electrically characterize the manufacturing process, and establish fail-rate information needed to calibrate manufacturing yield models and prioritize yield improvement activities. Its Exensio YieldAware solution combines software and services to enable customers to collect and combine product test data and equipment signals during production.

Mattson Technology Company Profile

Mattson Technology, Inc. is a United States-based company, which provides a global semiconductor wafer processing equipment. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, marketing and supporting semiconductor wafer processing equipment, which uses in the fabrication of integrated circuits. It operates in four product sectors: dry strip, etch, conventional rapid thermal processing and millisecond anneal. It is a supplier of dry strip and rapid thermal processing (RTP) equipment for processing to semiconductor manufactures across the world for the fabrication of various devices. It offers its technology to provide capital equipment that deliver processing capability for integrated circuit fabrication to its customers. Its product support offerings include product specific upgrade kits, labor and parts, labor bank program and process engineering services. Its designing and manufacturing centers are located in the United States, Canada and Germany.

