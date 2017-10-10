PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) Stake Raised by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in PayPal Holdings were worth $8,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings by 2,792.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,103,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,585,670,000 after purchasing an additional 58,026,239 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in PayPal Holdings by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,268,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,415,371,000 after acquiring an additional 21,814,940 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in PayPal Holdings by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,080,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $433,688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054,993 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,856,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PayPal Holdings by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,643,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,254,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John J. Donahoe sold 170,000 shares of PayPal Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $9,890,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,244,340.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary J. Marino sold 1,351 shares of PayPal Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $79,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 261,351 shares of company stock valued at $15,302,809. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) opened at 66.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $79.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.41 and a beta of 0.98. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.06 and a 12 month high of $66.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.75.

PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. PayPal Holdings had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post $1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. BidaskClub upgraded PayPal Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $71.00) on shares of PayPal Holdings in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of PayPal Holdings in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of PayPal Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal Holdings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

About PayPal Holdings

PayPal Holdings, Inc is a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants. The Company’s combined payment solutions, including its PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom and Paydiant products, compose its Payments Platform.

