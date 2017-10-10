Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) Receives Hold Rating from KeyCorp

KeyCorp restated their hold rating on shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PAYC. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Paycom Software from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. raised their price target on Paycom Software from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised Paycom Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.63.

Get Paycom Software Inc. alerts:

Shares of Paycom Software (NYSE PAYC) opened at 78.21 on Friday. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $39.15 and a 12-month high of $78.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.83 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.81.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software will post $1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/paycom-software-inc-payc-receives-hold-rating-from-keycorp.html.

In related news, insider Stacey M. Pezold sold 10,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $750,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 40,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total value of $2,992,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock worth $4,564,520. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Paycom Software by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Paycom Software by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Paycom Software by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 70,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after buying an additional 55,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 132,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after buying an additional 14,144 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc is a provider of a cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solution delivered as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). The Company provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The Company’s applications streamline client processes and provide clients and their employees with the ability to directly access and manage administrative processes, including applications that identify candidates, on-board employees, manage time and labor, administer payroll deductions and benefits, manage performance, terminate employees and administer post-termination health benefits, such as COBRA.

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.