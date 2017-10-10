Paul H. Pickle Sells 14,746 Shares of Microsemi Corporation (MSCC) Stock

Microsemi Corporation (NASDAQ:MSCC) COO Paul H. Pickle sold 14,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $773,870.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Microsemi Corporation (MSCC) traded down 0.21% on Tuesday, hitting $52.27. 390,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.90 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day moving average is $49.82. Microsemi Corporation has a 12 month low of $37.11 and a 12 month high of $57.97.

Get Microsemi Corporation alerts:

Microsemi Corporation (NASDAQ:MSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $458.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.87 million. Microsemi Corporation had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.91%. Microsemi Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsemi Corporation will post $3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsemi Corporation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 27th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 43% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/paul-h-pickle-sells-14746-shares-of-microsemi-corporation-mscc-stock.html.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsemi Corporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Microsemi Corporation by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Microsemi Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Microsemi Corporation by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Microsemi Corporation by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsemi Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Microsemi Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $70.00 target price on Microsemi Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsemi Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Microsemi Corporation in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

About Microsemi Corporation

Microsemi Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions differentiated by power, security, reliability and performance. The Company offers a portfolio of semiconductor and system solutions for aerospace and defense, communications, data center and industrial markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Microsemi Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsemi Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.