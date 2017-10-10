Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,043 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 27,741 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Parsley Energy by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,202 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Parsley Energy by 263.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,335,311 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $64,805,000 after buying an additional 1,692,425 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its position in Parsley Energy by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 15,278 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Parsley Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parsley Energy Inc. alerts:

Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE PE) opened at 26.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.99 and a beta of -0.05. Parsley Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.98 and a 12-month high of $39.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.16.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). Parsley Energy had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $213.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Parsley Energy, Inc. will post $0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC assumed coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $46.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. J P Morgan Chase & Co reduced their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Sunday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.18.

WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/parsley-energy-inc-pe-shares-sold-by-teachers-retirement-system-of-the-state-of-kentucky.html.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc is a holding company. The Company is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company focuses on the acquisition, development and exploitation of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The Permian Basin is located in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico and includes three primary sub-areas: the Midland Basin, the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin.

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.