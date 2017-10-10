Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC started coverage on shares of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. Citigroup Inc. set a $50.00 price objective on Parsley Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut Parsley Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Northland Securities set a $43.00 price objective on Parsley Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Parsley Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.18.

Shares of Parsley Energy (NYSE PE) opened at 26.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average of $28.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.99 and a beta of -0.05. Parsley Energy has a 52-week low of $22.98 and a 52-week high of $39.82.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $213.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parsley Energy will post $0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PE. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Parsley Energy by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Parsley Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,716 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Parsley Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Parsley Energy by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Parsley Energy by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,873 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc is a holding company. The Company is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company focuses on the acquisition, development and exploitation of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The Permian Basin is located in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico and includes three primary sub-areas: the Midland Basin, the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin.

