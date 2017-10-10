Paramount Group (PGRE) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Paramount Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.364239543605 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PGRE. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Paramount Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Get Paramount Group Inc. alerts:

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) opened at 16.15 on Tuesday. Paramount Group has a 52 week low of $14.58 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is 92.69%.

WARNING: “Paramount Group (PGRE) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/paramount-group-pgre-getting-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-study-shows.html.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning, operating, managing, acquiring and redeveloping Class A office properties in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, District of Columbia (DC) and San Francisco. The Company conducts its business through, and substantially all its interests in properties and investments are held by, Paramount Group Operating Partnership LP (the Operating Partnership).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.