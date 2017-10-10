Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Position in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New (SIX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New (NYSE:SIX) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,711 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.26% of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New worth $13,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New by 9.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New in the first quarter worth about $727,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New by 2,062.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,855,000 after buying an additional 238,134 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New by 207.3% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 91,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.70.

In other Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New news, VP Lance C. Balk sold 48,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $2,797,785.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jon L. Luther bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.58 per share, for a total transaction of $157,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,608.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New (SIX) opened at 61.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 56.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.41 and a 200 day moving average of $58.42. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New has a one year low of $50.33 and a one year high of $65.19.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New (NYSE:SIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.04 million. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New will post $1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New’s dividend payout ratio is presently 239.25%.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (Six Flags) is a regional theme park operator. The Company operates in the theme parks segment. The Company operates approximately 19 regional theme and water parks. Its parks occupy approximately 4,500 acres of land. Its parks are located in geographically diverse markets across North America.

