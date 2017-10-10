Panera Bread Co (PNRA) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Panera Bread Co (NASDAQ:PNRA) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Panera Bread were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Panera Bread by 13,517.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,758,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,569 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Panera Bread by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,724,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,648,000 after purchasing an additional 20,513 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Panera Bread by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 583,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Panera Bread during the second quarter worth approximately $136,868,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Panera Bread during the second quarter worth approximately $114,846,000. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNRA. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Panera Bread in a report on Monday, July 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Panera Bread from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Panera Bread from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.27.

Panera Bread Company Profile

Panera Bread Company is a food service company. The Company is a national bakery-cafe concept. As of December 27, 2016, the Company operated 2,036 own and franchise-operated bakery-cafe locations in 46 states, the District of Columbia, and Ontario, Canada. It operates through three segments: Company bakery-cafe operations, franchise operations, and fresh dough and other product operations.

