Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PANW. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Dougherty & Co upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.60.
Palo Alto Networks (NYSE PANW) opened at 146.42 on Tuesday. The company’s market capitalization is $13.45 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.93. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $107.31 and a 52-week high of $165.69.
Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The network technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.92). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a negative return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post $3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider Nir Zuk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $289,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Mark Anderson sold 44,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.10, for a total value of $6,357,789.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 176,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,227,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,001 shares of company stock valued at $7,165,254 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Waldron LP grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Waldron LP now owns 12,850 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 240,802 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,134,000 after purchasing an additional 21,780 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,552 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Palo Alto Networks Company Profile
Palo Alto Networks, Inc offers a next-generation security platform. The Company’s security platform consists of three elements: Next-Generation Firewall, Advanced Endpoint Protection and Threat Intelligence Cloud. Its Next-Generation Firewall delivers application, user and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network-based cyber threats integrated within the firewall through its hardware and software architecture.
