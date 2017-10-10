OxFORD Asset Management LLP Sells 41,651 Shares of Unisys Corporation (UIS)

OxFORD Asset Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 41,651 shares during the period. OxFORD Asset Management LLP owned 0.26% of Unisys Corporation worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unisys Corporation by 27.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,657,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,915,000 after buying an additional 1,234,289 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Unisys Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,709,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Unisys Corporation by 35.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,400,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,728,000 after buying an additional 629,880 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unisys Corporation by 302.0% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 696,729 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after buying an additional 523,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Unisys Corporation by 112.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 566,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after buying an additional 299,522 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks, Inc. set a $15.00 target price on Unisys Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Unisys Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unisys Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Unisys Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Unisys Corporation (NYSE UIS) opened at 8.80 on Tuesday. Unisys Corporation has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The company’s market cap is $444.13 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.97.

Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $666.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.55 million. Unisys Corporation had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Unisys Corporation will post ($1.94) earnings per share for the current year.

About Unisys Corporation

Unisys Corporation (Unisys) is an information technology (IT) company. The Company operates through two segments: Services and Technology. The Company offers services, which include cloud and infrastructure services, application services and business process outsourcing services. In technology segment, the Company designs and develops software, servers and related products.

