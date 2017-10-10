OxFORD Asset Management LLP Acquires 8,472 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA)

OxFORD Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,794 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP owned 0.09% of Synaptics worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 95.0% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 17.9% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 51.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) opened at 37.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.29. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $69.45.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.49 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post $4.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYNA shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Pacific Crest reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.09.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated is engaged in the development, marketing and sale of intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products. The Company is a developer and supplier of custom-designed human interface product solutions that enable people to interact with a range of mobile computing, communications, entertainment and other electronic devices.

