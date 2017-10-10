Organovo Holdings, Inc. (ONVO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.72

Shares of Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.72 and last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 5,304,051 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

ONVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Organovo Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Organovo Holdings in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Organovo Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.94.

The firm’s market cap is $180.41 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average is $2.52.

Organovo Holdings (NASDAQ:ONVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Organovo Holdings had a negative return on equity of 65.49% and a negative net margin of 918.97%. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.92 million. Organovo Holdings’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Organovo Holdings, Inc. will post ($0.39) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Organovo Holdings by 191.7% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Organovo Holdings by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Organovo Holdings by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Organovo Holdings by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Organovo Holdings by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 60,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

