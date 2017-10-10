Optimum Investment Advisors Decreases Holdings in Deere & Company (DE)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Deere & were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Deere & by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & by 3.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,139,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,891,000 after purchasing an additional 40,269 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & by 42.1% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares in the last quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & by 20.8% in the first quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 427,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,498,000 after purchasing an additional 73,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & by 0.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 66.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Deere & news, insider Max A. Guinn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $654,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 46,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total transaction of $5,423,390.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,506,042.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,023 shares of company stock valued at $14,185,962 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) opened at 128.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.57 and a 200 day moving average of $120.17. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $85.27 and a 52 week high of $132.50. The company has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.69.

Deere & (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Deere & had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post $6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Deere &’s payout ratio is currently 40.20%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Deere & in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Deere & from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Deere & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America Corporation lowered Deere & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.45.

Deere & Profile

Deere & Company is engaged in equipment operations. The Company is engaged in providing financial services. The Company operates through three business segments: agriculture and turf, construction and forestry, and financial services. The agriculture and turf segment manufactures and distributes a line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

