Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. Begins Coverage on Okta, Inc. (OKTA)

Analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. started coverage on shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

OKTA has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Pacific Crest reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) traded up 1.00% on Tuesday, hitting $28.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,958 shares. Okta has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $33.64. The firm’s market cap is $544.73 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.70 and a 200 day moving average of $25.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $61.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.90 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Okta will post ($0.96) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 300,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $8,109,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,909,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,841,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,321,000. Hillman Co. purchased a new position in Okta during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,975,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,054,000. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc is a United States-based independent provider of identity for the enterprise. The Company’s Okta Identity Cloud connects and protects employees. It also connects enterprises to their partners, suppliers and customers. The Company offers products, such as Okta information technology (IT) Products and Okta for Developers.

