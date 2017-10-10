On Assignment (ASGN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of On Assignment (NASDAQ: ASGN) recently:

10/6/2017 – On Assignment had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2017 – On Assignment was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/21/2017 – On Assignment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “On Assignment, Inc., through its first operating division, Lab Support, is a leading nationwide provider of temporary scientific professionals to laboratories in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, chemical, and environmental industries. The company’s strategy is to serve the needs of targeted industries for quality assignments of temporary professionals. “

9/21/2017 – On Assignment was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/3/2017 – On Assignment had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

9/1/2017 – On Assignment was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

On Assignment, Inc. (NASDAQ ASGN) traded down 0.27% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.54. 214,433 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a PE ratio of 30.69. On Assignment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.04 and a 1-year high of $56.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.02 and its 200-day moving average is $50.74.

On Assignment (NASDAQ:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $653.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.96 million. On Assignment had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 5.09%. On Assignment’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that On Assignment, Inc. will post $2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

On Assignment, Inc is a global provider of in-demand, skilled professionals in the technology, life sciences and creative sectors. The Company matches resumes with job descriptions to match people they know into positions they understand for temporary, contract-to-hire, and direct hire assignments. It operates through two segments.

