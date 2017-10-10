Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS) Stake Maintained by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC continued to hold its position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.35% of Olympic Steel worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEUS. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 11,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZEUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olympic Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Olympic Steel in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Olympic Steel in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olympic Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

Shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) opened at 20.74 on Tuesday. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $28.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.50. The company has a market capitalization of $227.46 million, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.74.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $356.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post $1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.67%.

In related news, CFO Richard T. Marabito bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $34,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,614 shares in the company, valued at $533,295.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew S. Greiff bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $62,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,122.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc is a metals service center. The Company provides metals processing and distribution services for a range of customers. The Company operates through three segments: carbon flat products, specialty metals flat products, and tubular and pipe products. The Company’s carbon flat products segment’s focus is on the direct sale and distribution of large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products and fabricated parts.

