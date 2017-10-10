OFG Bancorp (OFG) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC cut its holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,314 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 92,579 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of OFG Bancorp worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 735,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after buying an additional 78,295 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 768,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after buying an additional 25,463 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 1.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 297,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 12.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE OFG) opened at 8.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $14.48. The company has a market capitalization of $393.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.52.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $100.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post $1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OFG shares. ValuEngine lowered OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in providing banking and financial services through its subsidiaries. The Company operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management and Treasury. The Company provides banking and financial services to its clients through a range of banking and financial solutions, including commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; checking and savings accounts; financial planning, insurance, financial service, and investment brokerage, and corporate and individual trust and retirement services.

