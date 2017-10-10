OFG Bancorp (OFG) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,662 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 81,037 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.13% of OFG Bancorp worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OFG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,786,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,484,000 after purchasing an additional 452,121 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,653,000 after purchasing an additional 420,589 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1,526.3% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 162,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 152,940 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 958,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,582,000 after purchasing an additional 96,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 538,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 91,275 shares during the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) opened at 8.95 on Tuesday. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.52.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $100.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post $1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/ofg-bancorp-ofg-shares-sold-by-gsa-capital-partners-llp.html.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in providing banking and financial services through its subsidiaries. The Company operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management and Treasury. The Company provides banking and financial services to its clients through a range of banking and financial solutions, including commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; checking and savings accounts; financial planning, insurance, financial service, and investment brokerage, and corporate and individual trust and retirement services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG).

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.