Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) Coverage Initiated at Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

OII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a sell rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Scotiabank set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised Oceaneering International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered their target price on Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.82.

Get Oceaneering International Inc. alerts:

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) opened at 25.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average of $24.91. Oceaneering International has a 1-year low of $20.74 and a 1-year high of $32.12. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.50 billion.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $515.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/oceaneering-international-inc-oii-coverage-initiated-at-barclays-plc.html.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Oceaneering International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -206.90%.

In related news, VP W Cardon Gerner sold 2,000 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $51,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OII. Pacad Investment Ltd. increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 5,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc is an oilfield provider of engineered services and products, primarily to the offshore oil and gas industry, with a focus on deepwater applications. The Company’s business segments are contained within two businesses: services and products provided to the oil and gas industry (Oilfield) and all other services and products (Advanced Technologies).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.