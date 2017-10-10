NVE Corp (NVEC) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Survey

NVE Corp (NASDAQ: NVEC) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Electronic Component” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare NVE Corp to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NVE Corp and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio NVE Corp $29.23 million $18.97 million 30.04 NVE Corp Competitors $894.66 million $186.07 million 11.35

NVE Corp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NVE Corp. NVE Corp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NVE Corp and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NVE Corp 0 1 0 0 2.00 NVE Corp Competitors 42 257 465 6 2.56

NVE Corp currently has a consensus target price of $79.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.59%. As a group, “Electronic Component” companies have a potential downside of 10.97%. Given NVE Corp’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe NVE Corp is more favorable than its competitors.

Dividends

NVE Corp pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. NVE Corp pays out 148.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Electronic Component” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 51.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

NVE Corp has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NVE Corp’s competitors have a beta of 1.03, indicating that their average stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NVE Corp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NVE Corp 43.35% 14.39% 14.12% NVE Corp Competitors 1.84% -2.17% 0.50%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.4% of NVE Corp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of shares of all “Electronic Component” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of NVE Corp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of shares of all “Electronic Component” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NVE Corp beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About NVE Corp

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store and transmit information. The Company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers that are used to acquire and transmit data. The Company has also licensed its spintronic magnetoresistive random access memory technology (MRAM). Its parts are found in industrial, scientific, and medical applications. The Company’s products include sensors, couplers and MRAM products. Its sensor products detect the strength or gradient of magnetic fields and are used to determine position or speed. Its spintronic couplers combine a GMR sensor element and an IsoLoop integrated microscopic coil. MRAM uses spintronics to store data. It combines the speed of static random-access memory (SRAM), the density of dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and the nonvolatility of flash memory. Data is stored in the spin of the electrons in thin metal alloy films.

