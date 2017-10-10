Numeric Investors LLC Sells 3,700 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)

Numeric Investors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Numeric Investors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,758 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $58.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Cowen and Company set a $75.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) opened at 64.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 450.70 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.80 and a 200-day moving average of $61.29. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a one year low of $57.20 and a one year high of $75.60.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Occidental Petroleum Corporation had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post $0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,369.23%.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.58 per share, with a total value of $615,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,213.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (Occidental) is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company operates through three segments: oil and gas, chemical (OxyChem), and midstream and marketing. The oil and gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas.

