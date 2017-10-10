Numeric Investors LLC Invests $1.44 Million in Gogo Inc. (GOGO)

Numeric Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 125,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000. Numeric Investors LLC owned 0.14% of Gogo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,077,000 after purchasing an additional 114,567 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 693,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,993,000 after purchasing an additional 21,674 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,798,000. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gogo Inc. alerts:

Gogo Inc. (GOGO) opened at 11.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.37. The stock’s market cap is $1.02 billion. Gogo Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $14.76.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Gogo’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post ($2.02) EPS for the current year.

GOGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Standpoint Research lowered Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Gogo in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “under perform” rating and a $6.75 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

WARNING: “Numeric Investors LLC Invests $1.44 Million in Gogo Inc. (GOGO)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/numeric-investors-llc-invests-1-44-million-in-gogo-inc-gogo.html.

Gogo Profile

Gogo Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of in-flight broadband connectivity and connectivity-enabled services to commercial and business aviation. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW) and Business Aviation (BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.