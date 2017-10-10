NRG Yield, Inc. (NYLD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

NRG Yield, Inc. (NYSE:NYLD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NRG Yield, Inc. acquires, owns and operates contracted renewable and conventional generation as well as thermal infrastructure assets primarily in the United States through its subsidiaries. NRG Yield, Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NRG Yield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG lowered NRG Yield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of NRG Yield in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

NRG Yield (NYSE:NYLD) opened at 18.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 2.57. NRG Yield has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average of $19.00.

NRG Yield (NYSE:NYLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. NRG Yield had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. NRG Yield’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NRG Yield will post $0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NRG Yield by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in NRG Yield by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NRG Yield by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in NRG Yield by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. boosted its position in NRG Yield by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 7,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

NRG Yield Company Profile

NRG Yield, Inc serves as the primary vehicle, through which NRG Energy, Inc owns, operates and acquires contracted renewable and conventional generation and thermal infrastructure assets. It owns a diversified portfolio of contracted renewable and conventional generation and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States.

