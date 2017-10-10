Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) Rating Reiterated by Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities restated their neutral rating on shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Novavax’s FY2017 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NVAX. BidaskClub downgraded Novavax from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a hold rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a hold rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novavax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a neutral rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novavax currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.05.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) opened at 1.16 on Friday. Novavax has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.06. The firm’s market cap is $336.28 million.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 787.38% and a negative net margin of 1,006.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 168.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Novavax will post ($0.62) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James F. Young sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $185,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Novavax by 287.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 474,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 352,400 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,852,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Novavax by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,708,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after buying an additional 1,095,388 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Novavax by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 472,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 148,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Novavax by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 728,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 201,795 shares in the last quarter. 45.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc is a clinical-stage vaccine company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The Company operates through developing recombinant vaccines segment. The Company, through its recombinant nanoparticle vaccine technology, produces vaccine candidates to respond to both known and newly emerging diseases.

